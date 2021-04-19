German CSU leader says would accept decision if CDU backs Laschet

German CSU leader says would accept decision if CDU backs LaschetReuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:11 IST
Markus Soeder, leader of Germany's Christian Social Union (CSU), said he would accept a decision by the larger Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party if they were to back his rival Armin Laschet as the conservative bloc's chancellor candidate.
"If the CDU makes a clear decision tonight, then we would accept that," he told a news conference in Munich. "The CDU is the stronger and bigger sister and only they can decide if this broad majority is there or not."
