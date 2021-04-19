Left Menu

COVID-19: Maha to set up plants at hospitals to produce oxygen

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:06 IST
COVID-19: Maha to set up plants at hospitals to produce oxygen

With the demand for medical oxygen on the rise in Maharashtra in view of the COVID-19 surge, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday pitched for setting up plants to produce the gas at hospitals itself, an official statement said.

Pawar, who held a meeting to discuss the pandemic situation in the state, ordered district collectors and municipal commissioners to immediately undertake the process to make purchases of plants which can be set up in two to three weeks, it said.

Meanwhile, a decision was taken at the meeting to allow grocery shops to remain open from 7 am to 11 am only to curb the trend of people roaming outside through the day under the pretext of making purchases, the statement said.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh and others also took part in this meeting.

Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance ministry, instructed the authorities to procure maximum oxygen from paper, steel and petroleum industries, fertiliser companies, and refineries to address its shortage in treating COVID-19 patients.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Tope said Maharashtra's daily consumption of oxygen at present is 1,550 metric tonnes (of which 300 metric tonnes is procured from other states every day).

He said problems may arise if the number of cases continues to go up.

''The future scenario on the presumption of continuous rise in the cases was discussed at the meeting today. We can produce oxygen through pressure swing absorption and air separation unit technologies too. Collectors should take decisions immediately to use these technologies,'' Tope added.

The health minister also said the Centre has given permissions to seven Remdesivir-making companies to set up plants at 20 places to scale up the production of the drug crucial in treating COVID-19 patients.

Tope said if pharma companies in Maharashtra are willing to produce the drug and want permission for the same, they can be given a sub-license and produce Remdesivir for these seven companies.

''Several avenues for increasing Remdesivir production were discussed during the meeting,'' Tope said.

Maharashtra had on Sunday reported the highest spike of 68,631 fresh coronavirus positive cases in a day while 503 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the tally to 38,39,338 and the toll to 60,473, as per the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi announces lockdown till Apr 26; Kejriwal says necessary to tackle rapid surge of COVID cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 and said it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the citys health system was s...

Britain reports four COVID-19 daily deaths, lowest since September

Britain reported just four deaths in latest daily COVID-19 figures on Monday, government statistics showed, the lowest number of deaths since September.Death totals are often lower on Mondays due to delays in reporting deaths over the weeke...

J&J COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing halted at U.S. plant that had contamination issue

Production of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine at a U.S. manufacturing plant was halted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration while the agency investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month. Emergent BioSol...

U.S. Supreme Court brings end to another Republican election challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to another lawsuit related to the Nov. 3 presidential election field by a Republican former congressional candidate who had challenged the extension of Pennsylvanias deadline to receive mail-i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021