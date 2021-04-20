Left Menu

U.S. Capitol Police officer died of natural causes after attack -medical examiner

Washington, D.C.'s chief medical examiner on Monday ruled that a Capitol Police officer died of natural causes following multiple strokes after the attack on the Capitol, a finding that will make it harder for prosecutors to charge anyone with his murder.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2021 03:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 03:01 IST
U.S. Capitol Police officer died of natural causes after attack -medical examiner
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Washington, D.C.'s chief medical examiner on Monday ruled that a Capitol Police officer died of natural causes following multiple strokes after the attack on the Capitol, a finding that will make it harder for prosecutors to charge anyone with his murder. The medical examiner's office said on Monday that 42-year-old officer Brian Sicknick died of multiple strokes the day after he was sprayed with a chemical outside the U.S. Capitol while it was under siege.

Sicknick was one of hundreds of Capitol Police officers who battled supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, when they stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from formally certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. Sicknick was sprayed by rioters with a chemical substance around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, and collapsed later that evening around 10 p.m. He died the following day at a local hospital.

Two men - George Tanios and Julian Khater - are facing charges they assaulted three police officers, including Sicknick, by spraying them with a chemical irritant. The city said it describes the manner of death as "natural" in cases in which a disease alone causes death. If death is "hastened by an injury," then the manner of death is not deemed natural, it said.

The findings by the medical examiner mean it will be hard for federal prosecutors to bring homicide charges in connection with Sicknick's death. The Washington Post first reported the medical examiner's ruling.

Citing an interview with medical examiner Francisco Diaz, the newspaper said the autopsy found no evidence that Sicknick suffered from any sort of allergic reaction to the chemical spray he was exposed to, nor was there any evidence of internal or external injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. warns airlines on flights near Ukraine-Russian border

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA on Monday urged airlines to exercise extreme caution when flying near the Ukraine-Russian border, citing potential flight safety risks. In a notice to U.S. carriers on Saturday, the U.S. agency n...

Canada rolls out post-pandemic spending plan ahead of likely election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government on Monday lined up billions in new spending to provide emergency support during a virulent third wave of COVID-19 and to help launch an economic recovery ahead of an election expected later...

World Food Programme says it will supply food to 185,000 Venezuelan children

The United Nations World Food Programme WFP said on Monday it had reached a deal to supply food to Venezuelan schools, as WFP director David Beasley visits Caracas for meetings with officials including President Nicolas Maduro.The program w...

J&J, other drugmakers go to trial in California in $50 bln case over 'deadly legacy' of opioids

Four drugmakers helped cause the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing their drugs and downplaying their addictive risks, a lawyer for several California counties argued on Monday at the start of multibillion-dollar trial. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021