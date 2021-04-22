Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise as 6th phase of Bengal polls begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged eligible voters in West Bengal to exercise their franchise as the sixth phase of assembly polls got underway in the state.

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 43 seats, including 17 in North 24 Parganas district and nine in Nadia -- most of which have a significant presence of the Matuas, who can decisively sway the results in any party's favour.

Besides, elections are also being held on the nine seats of Uttar Dinajpur district and eight of Purba Bardhaman.

Modi tweeted, ''The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise.'' PTI KR TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)