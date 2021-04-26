PM Modi extends all possible support to Mizoram in dealing with forest fires

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, and offered him the Centre's full support to deal with forest fires raging in several parts of the state.

Massive forest fires have broken out in several parts of Mizoram damaging vast tracts of land and vegetation. ''Spoke to Mizoram CM, Mr. Zoramthanga and took stock of the situation arising due to forest fires in parts of the state,'' he tweeted.

''Assured all possible support from the Centre in overcoming this crisis. We all pray for the safety and wellbeing of the people of Mizoram,'' Modi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)