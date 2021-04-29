Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for coronavirus

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 69-year-old Congress leader had isolated himself on Wednesday after his wife Sunita had tested positive. My Covid-19 test report too came positive today. I will continue working while in isolation, following Covid-19 protocols, the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:49 IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for coronavirus

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 69-year-old Congress leader had isolated himself on Wednesday after his wife Sunita had tested positive. ''My Covid-19 test report too came positive today. I have no symptoms, and I am feeling fine. I will continue working while in isolation, following Covid-19 protocols,'' the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

