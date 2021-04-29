Rajasthan human rights panel member Mahesh Chandra Sharma passes away

Rajasthan Human Rights Commission member Mahesh Chandra Sharma died of a cardiac arrest here on Thursday.

He was 64.

Sharma complained of uneasiness and was rushed from his residence to the SMS Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the commission sources said.

He is survived by his wife, son and other family members.

The commission chairman GK Vyas, member Mahesh Goyal and others expressed grief over the demise of Sharma.

