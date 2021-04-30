Take steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 in villages, Mayawati suggests UP govt
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday suggested the Uttar Pradesh government to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in village areas of the state.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:17 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday suggested the Uttar Pradesh government to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in village areas of the state. "There is a possibility that COVID-19 can spread in village areas. In such a situation, BSP advises the UP government that it should take necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in cities as well as in the village area," Mayawati tweeted.
Mayawati had earlier asked the Central and state government to implement the steps taken for the treatment of COVID-19 patients on time. "Steps taken by the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government to fulfill the requirement of oxygen and medicines in the state are good. But these steps should be implemented at ground level on time. BSP demands this only," Mayawati said in a tweet.
According to official data, there are 3,00,041 active cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, who was tested positive on April 14, informed today that he has been tested negative for COVID-19. (ANI)
