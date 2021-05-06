VP Naidu greets Mamata on taking over as West Bengal CM

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday greeted Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on taking over as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third time.

An official in the Vice President's Secretariat said Naidu called up Banerjee to extend his greetings.

Banerjee was sworn in as the West Bengal chief minister on Wednesday following her party's massive victory in the Assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)