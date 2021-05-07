UK PM says will wait and see what happens in Scottish vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would wait and see what happens in the Scottish election when asked about what it would mean if the pro-independence Scottish National Party win a majority in the country's devolved parliament. "Let's see what happens," Johnson told UK media on Friday.

"I don't think people want much more constitutional wrangling right now," he added. Results of the Scottish election are being announced on Friday and Saturday.

