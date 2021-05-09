Left Menu

Himanta Biswa Sarma to be next Assam CM, swearing in likely on Monday

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-05-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 16:07 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma to be next Assam CM, swearing in likely on Monday

North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to become Assam's next Chief Minister after being elected unanimously as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and subsequently as the NDA Legislature Party on Sunday, central observer and Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

Ending speculations on who would occupy the top post as both Sarma and outgoing chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal were contenders, the powerful NEDA convenor was elected as the legislature party leader, a week after the ruling alliance won the assembly elections with a clear majority for the second successive term.

Sources said Sarma was likely to meet Governor Jagadish Mukhi on Sunday evening to stake claim for the formation of the next government.

The swearing in of the new ministry was likely to be held on Monday at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

Sarmas name was proposed by the outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by BJP state party president and Patacharkuchi MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass and newly elected Haflong MLA Nandita Garlosa.

As no other name was proposed for the top job, Sarma has been elected unanimously as the BJP Legislature Party leader'', Tomar said.

The meeting was held amid strict COVID distancing and safety rules at the BJP's conference hall in the Assam Legislative assembly, in the presence of central observers Tomar and Arun Singh, party's national general secretary.

A meeting of NDA partners-BJP, AGP and UPPL- was also subsequently held and Sarma was unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA Legislature Party, paving the way for him to become the next Chief Minister of the state.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tendered his resignation to Governor Jagadish Mukhi who as is tradition, asked him to continue till the formation of the next government.

Sarma also called on Sonowal before the meeting and the duo arrived for the legislature party meeting together in the same vehicle.

The outgoing Chief Minister presented him with the traditional 'gamosa' and patted him on the back before the beaming duo posed for photographs.

The party's central leadership had summoned Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, both contenders for the top post, to New Delhi on Saturday for discussions on the formation of the next government in the state.

The ruling BJP alliance is the first non-Congress government in the state to win the elections for the second consecutive term.

Of the 126 assembly seats in Assam, the ruling alliance has secured 75 seats with BJP winning 60 while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition Congress, AIUDF greet Assam CM-elect Himanta Biswa Sarma

The opposition Congress and the All India United Democratic Front AIUDF on Sunday conveyed their greetings to the chief minister-designate of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and hoped that it will become one of the most developed states of the co...

Haryana: 13 prisoners escape from dedicated facility for COVID positive inmates in Rewari

Thirteen prisoners escaped from a jail in Haryanas Rewari, a dedicated facility for COVID-19 positive inmates in the state, officials said on Sunday.Four police teams have been formed to trace the prisoners while Rewari Police is also coord...

Pakistan records over 3,700 fresh COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours

The worsening COVID-19 situation in Pakistan does not seem to abate just yet, as the country recorded 3,785 new cases in the last 24 hours. With the 118 new deaths, the total coronavirus death toll in Pakistan reached 18,915. However, the t...

Oxygen Express: Nearly 4,200 MT of liquid medical oxygen delivered across India

The Railways has delivered nearly 4,200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 268 tankers to various states since April 19, the national transporter said on Sunday.So far, 68 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journeys, it sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021