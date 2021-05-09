Left Menu

Opposition Congress, AIUDF greet Assam CM-elect Himanta Biswa Sarma

Best wishes Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora tweeted.AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal also congratulated the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance NEDA, the NDAs version in the region, on being elected as the BJPs Legislative Party leader.I hope Dr. Sharma with his experience and dedication will pull out Assam from the critical juncture it is at.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-05-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 17:12 IST
Opposition Congress, AIUDF greet Assam CM-elect Himanta Biswa Sarma
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The opposition Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Sunday conveyed their greetings to the chief minister-designate of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and hoped that it will become one of the most developed states of the country under his tenure.

Ending seven days of speculations, Sarma on Sunday was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party, clearing the stage for him to become the chief minister of the only non-Congress government returning to power in the state for the second consecutive term.

''Many congratulations to @himantabiswa on being elected as the next Chief Minister of Assam. Our only vision must be to work in tandem to make Assam one of the most developed states of India. Best wishes!'' Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora tweeted.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal also congratulated the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the NDA's version in the region, on being elected as the BJP's Legislative Party leader.

''I hope Dr. Sharma with his experience and dedication will pull out Assam from the critical juncture it is at. I wish him a successful tenure (sic),'' the Lok Sabha MP said in a Twitter post.

The Congress had formed a 'Grand Alliance' with the AIUDF and several other parties to contest the assembly election.

Out of the 126 Assembly seats in Assam, the ruling alliance has secured 75 seats. The BJP has won 60 seats, while its alliance partners, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) got nine and six seats respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany commemorates icon of resistance to Nazism

Germany on Sunday commemorated the 100th birthday of Sophie Scholl, a young woman who became an icon for her role in the anti-fascist White Rose resistance group.Scholl and other group members were arrested in 1943 after scattering leaflets...

U.S. turning the corner on coronavirus pandemic -White House's Zients

The United States is turning the corner on the coronavirus pandemic and U.S. health officials are now focused on getting more Americans vaccinated, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Sunday.I would say we are ...

Boats carrying hundred of migrants arrive in Italy's Lampedusa

Seven boats packed with hundreds of migrants arrived on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on Sunday, and officials said more people were expected as the weather improved.More than 1,000 people got off the vessels at Lampedusa, one of...

Naomi Osaka conflicted over holding the Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.The second-ranked tennis player, who represents Japan, was asked about the games at the Italian Open on Sunday.Of course I would say I wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021