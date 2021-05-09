BJP leaders congratulate Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of his swearing in as Assam CM
BJP leaders congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday on his election as the leader of its Assam legislative party, and said he will be a worthy successor to outgoing chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:53 IST
BJP leaders congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday on his election as the leader of its Assam legislative party, and said he will be a worthy successor to outgoing chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. With the election, Sarma is set to be the next chief minister of the state. He will take oath on Monday. BJP general secretary (org) B L Santhosh said Sarma will be a ''worthy successor to gentle man, compassionate'' Sonowal. Together they steered Assam into a period of peace and development, he tweeted. Senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav said people of Assam will gain abundantly from his administrative experience and dedication to work for the masses.
Union minister Smriti Irani tweeted, ''Congratulations to @himantabiswa ji on being elected as leader of @BJP4Assam Legislative Party. I extend my best wishes to him as he takes forward development agenda of PM @narendramodi Ji in Assam.'' PTI KR TDS TDS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma wins from Jalukbari by over 1 lakh votes
Himanta Biswa Sarma - a key BJP strategist behind NDA's victory in Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma - key BJP strategist behind NDA's victory in Assam
Assam: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma wins by over 1 lakh votes
Assam Chief Minister designate Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Governor Jagdish Mukhi, stakes claim to form government.