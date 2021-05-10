Left Menu

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to prez to convene urgent Parl session to discuss COVID situation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:55 IST
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to President Ram Nath Kovind for convening an urgent session of Parliament to discuss the COVID situation in the country.

In his letter to the president, Chowdhury said it is important to convene a Parliament session in order to find a way to ease the lives of people suffering from novel coronavirus.

He described the pandemic situation in the country as grave and said there is a need to find a national solution to handle the issue.

''In this critical situation I would urge your kind conscience to convene a special (COVID crisis) session of Parliament because India consists of a number of constituencies and each member of Parliament representing his/her constituency from respective state has some say about the condition of people therein and in order to find a way to ease the lives of suffering people,'' he said in his letter.

The decision to convene a special session of Parliament was taken at a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party consisting of all party MPs on Friday.

