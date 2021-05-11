Left Menu

New Assam cabinet reviews COVID situation at its maiden meeting

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:47 IST
New Assam cabinet reviews COVID situation at its maiden meeting

The new Assam government headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday get down to business holding its maiden cabinet meeting on the prevailing COVID situation where the 13-member council of ministers discussed in detail ways and means to rein in coronavirus surge.

The meeting felt the need to impose certain restrictions which will be announced by the state Chief Secretary on Wednesday, spokespersons Keshab Mahanta and Pijush Hazarika said.

After being sworn-in as the chief minister the previous day, Sarma had said controlling the ''alarming'' COVID-19 situation in the state is his first priority.

The first cabinet meeting he chaired Tuesda focused on the burning issue of coronavirus rage.

The chief minister will also depute the ministers to two districts or more to review the COVID situation in the districts and submit a report within three days, based on which a decision on an economic package will be taken in the next cabinet meeting.

''The ministers will undertake visits to their respective districts and hold meetings with the Deputy Commissioners, Joint Directors of Health and other senior officers to submit the report to the Chief Minister and Health Minister within three days of their visit'', they said.

Like other parts of the country, Assam is also witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases.

According to the latest health department bulletin, the state has a total of 2,98,171 COVID cases. There are 37,500 active caseload in the state at present.

The Assam government has increased its stake in the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) from the existing 12.35 per cent to 26 per cent with the total financial involvement of the increase being Rs. 2187 crore.

The cabinet directed the finance department to release Rs 1687 crore financial involvement, arising from this enhancement with the government having already paid Rs 500 crore for enhancing its stake.

It was also decided that for the first time in the state, the cabinet will meet on every Wednesday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

If on any Wednesday, the chief minister is out of station, the cabinet will meet on the same day at the same time next week.

The cabinet also decided to constitute two committees to prepare reports on providing employment opportunities to one lakh youths and to waive off the micro finance loans taken by women, A committee has been constituted to prepare a roadmap for appointing one lakh youths to government jobs headed by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog while the other members will be the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Principal Secretary Health, Education and Home and they will submit their report within a month..

Another committee has been constituted to assess the financial involvement arising out of waiver of loans given by micro-finance institutions and will be headed Minister Ashok Singhal with Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Principal Secretary of Finance and Panchayat and Rural Development as members.

Mahanta and Hazarika, both ministers, along with the newly appointed Political Secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah, have been appointed as the government spokespersons who will brief the media after every cabinet meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates

A confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated Tuesday as Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza while militants barraged Israel with hundreds of rockets. The exchange killed a number...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as inflation jitters spark broad sell-off

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday as rising commodity prices and labor shortages fueled fears that, despite reassurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve, near-term price spikes could translate into longer-term inflation. By late afternoon th...

Sena was part of govt when Maratha quota law enacted: Fadnavis

Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his remark that the law giving reservation to Marathas was not foolproof, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reminded him that his party was part of the government when t...

Former UK PM Cameron details extensive Greensill lobbying

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron repeatedly contacted senior ministers over a four-month period in 2020 to lobby for the now-failed, supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital, according to documents published on Tuesday.Cameron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021