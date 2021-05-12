UK PM Johnson to announce COVID-19 inquiry starting spring 2022 - Times Radio

UK PM Johnson to announce COVID-19 inquiry starting spring 2022 - Times RadioReuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:56 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Wednesday announce a full public inquiry into the government's handling of the COIVD-19 pandemic beginning in spring 2022, Times Radio chief political commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter.
Johnson is due to speak in parliament at around 1130 GMT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
