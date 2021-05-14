Left Menu

Anti-Olympics protesters submit petition demanding cancellation of Tokyo games

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 14-05-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 12:50 IST
Anti-Olympics protesters submit petition demanding cancellation of Tokyo games

An online petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled has been submitted to the Tokyo government with over 350,000 signatures on Friday morning.

The rollout of the petition comes with Tokyo, Osaka and several other areas under a state of emergency with coronavirus infections rising — particularly new variants.

The state of emergency is to expire on May 31 but expected to also expand to other prefectures in the country.

The postponed Olympics are to open in just under three months on July 23rd.

The petition will also be sent to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who cancelled a planned trip to Japan this month due to surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, and to International Paralympics Committee President Andrew Parsons.

Although 70-80% of Japanese citizens in polls say they want the Olympics cancelled or postponed, there is no indication this will happen.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Tokyo organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto, and Bach have repeatedly said the games will go on as scheduled.

The petition was organised by Kenji Utsunomiya, a lawyer who has run several times for Tokyo governor. It registered about 50,000 signatures in the first 24 hours after being launched on May 5th.

Utsunomiya said athletes are the victim here and says the Tokyo and the Japanese government should have decided to cancel the games earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-England 'on track' to fully reopen venues from June 21 - minister

Britains sports minister Oliver Dowden is confident sports events can welcome back capacity crowds from June 21, though he said some high-risk venues would require safety measures. An easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the governments roadm...

Delhi's positivity rate dips to 12 pc, 8,500 COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hrs: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhis positivity rate dips to 12 pc, 8,500 COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hrs CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Mars to leverage Microsoft Azure platform to accelerate digital transformation

Mars, the company behind Snickers, Orbit, Twix and other popular confectionery items, has expanded its long-term partnership with Microsoft with a new agreement to utilize the Azure platform for accelerating its digital transformation.The p...

Britain to adapt vaccine rollout to tackle Indian variant

Britain will adapt its vaccine rollout to protect people more quickly in areas where a coronavirus variant first detected in India has emerged, the vaccine minister said on Friday. The UK has delivered one of the fastest inoculation campaig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021