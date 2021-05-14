Left Menu

AIADMK leader OPS bereaved: CM, Palaniswami convey condolences

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:03 IST
AIADMK coordinator and former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's younger brother O Balamurugan passed away on Friday due to illness, the party said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami conveyed their condolences to Panneerselvam.

In a statement, AIADMK said Balamurugan passed away Friday due to illness at Periyakulam in Theni district.

Stalin said he was anguished to learn of Balamurugan's death and he spoke to Panneerselvam over phone and expressed condolences to him, his family and friends.

Former Chief Minister Palaniswami expressed grief over Balamurugan's demise and conveyed his sympathies and condolences to Panneerselvam and his family members, the statement said. Panneerselvam is also a former CM.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

