Biden revokes Trump ban on immigrants who would burden U.S. healthcare system

Biden revokes Trump ban on immigrants who would burden U.S. healthcare systemReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 01:38 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday revoked a 2019 proclamation by former President Donald Trump suspending entry of immigrants who would financially burden the U.S. healthcare system.
In a proclamation released by the White House, the Democratic president said the suspension imposed by his Republican predecessor "does not advance the interests of the United States."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
