Haryana CM apprises Shah, Nadda of clash between farmers, police in Hisar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:35 IST
File Photo

A day after a violent clash between protesting farmers and the Haryana police in Hisar, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Monday and apprised them of the incident.

Khattar said the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agreed that the protesting farmers should not have opposed the inauguration of a COVID hospital.

Talking to reporters after meeting the leaders at Shah's official residence here, he said the main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the second wave of the coronavirus and the ongoing farmers' agitation against three agriculture laws of the Centre.

''The meeting was broadly about two issues -- Haryana's preparedness to handle the second wave of the coronavirus in the coming days and the ongoing farmers' agitation. I have apprised the central leadership of the incident and they have also agreed that the protesters should not have opposed such work,'' Khattar said.

A violent crash broke out between the farmers and the police on Sunday after a group of farmers tried to march towards the venue of a programme in Hisar, where Khattar had gone to inaugurate a COVID hospital.

Many, including several police personnel, got injured in the incident.

Khattar said he held discussions with Shah and Nadda about the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's borders, adding that the government will move patiently on the issue and it will get resolved.

The central leadership of the saffron party was also informed about the arrangements made by the Haryana government for the vaccination of the protesting farmers against COVID-19, he said.

Khattar said he was informed at the meeting that the Centre is importing medicines for the ''black fungus'' or mucormycosis cases reported in COVID-19 patients, which will be distributed among the states.

