Left alleges arrests of TMC leders aimed at diverting focus from Centre s failure to tackle pandemic

The Left Front on Monday said CBI's move to arrest three Trinamool Congress leaders and a former Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation was aimed at diverting attention from the ''colossal failure'' of the Centre in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose in a statement also said the central investigating agency did not take any effective step in all these years and questioned why other politicians tainted in same Narada scam and currently in BJP were let off.

''The Narada issue could have been addressed much earlier, but that was not done. Instead at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented devastation, the CBI action is nothing but a cover up of colossal failure'' of the ruling party at Centre, the CPIM-led front said.

Stating that tackling the Covid-19 pandemic remained the most important task before the country, before the state at present, Bose said ''TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee should keep in mind she definitely got the anti-BJP mandate of the people of the state she should remember people did not support the corruption and autocratic practices of her party leaders.'' ''Left front believes to prevent a dangerous force like BJP coming to power, TMC should stop giving indulgence to corrupt people. We strongly oppose the conspiracy of BJP when fighting corona pandemic on an urgent basis should be our top priority,'' the statement said.

