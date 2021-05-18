Vice President condoles Chaman Lal Gupta’s demise
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has condoled the demise of former Union minister and BJP veteran Chaman Lal Gupta.
Gupta (87) died at his Gandhi Nagar residence in Jammu on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, days after undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, his family said.
He is survived by his two sons and a daughter.
