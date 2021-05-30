Biden to press Putin on respecting human rights during Geneva meeting
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 20:56 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said that he will press Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet in June.
During a speech honoring the U.S. holiday Memorial Day, Biden said, "I'm meeting with President Putin in a couple weeks in Geneva making it clear we will not, we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights."
