Russia threatens to send 'unpleasant' signals to U.S. ahead of summit

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-05-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 15:31 IST
  • Russia

Russia said on Monday it would send an array of "unpleasant" signals to the United States in coming days and that Washington was not showing a readiness to discuss all issues at a bilateral summit next month, the state news agency RIA reported.

The comments by Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said that he would press Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet in June.

