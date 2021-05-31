Russia threatens to send 'unpleasant' signals to U.S. ahead of summit

Russia said on Monday it would send an array of "unpleasant" signals to the United States in coming days and that Washington was not showing a readiness to discuss all issues at a bilateral summit next month, the state news agency RIA reported.

The comments by Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said that he would press Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet in June.

