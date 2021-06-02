Left Menu

Election for Speaker during monsoon session: Patole

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 23:50 IST
Election for Speaker during monsoon session: Patole
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday saidelection for the post of Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly will be held during the monsoon session beginning next month.

The election will be announced on the first day of the session on July 5 and will take place the next day, he said.

The post is vacant since Patole stepped down as Speaker to become state Congress chief.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting of Congress ministers here to discuss various issues and decide the party's stand on them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged to end China endorsements over forced labor and more

Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021