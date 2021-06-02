Election for Speaker during monsoon session: Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday saidelection for the post of Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly will be held during the monsoon session beginning next month.

The election will be announced on the first day of the session on July 5 and will take place the next day, he said.

The post is vacant since Patole stepped down as Speaker to become state Congress chief.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting of Congress ministers here to discuss various issues and decide the party's stand on them.

