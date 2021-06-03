Left Menu

Republican U.S. Senator Capito says she is encouraged infrastructure talks continued

Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that she was encouraged that negotiations on a bill to revitalize U.S. infrastructure had continued, her office said.

Capito would brief other members of the Republican negotiating team and talk to Biden on Friday, her office said.

