Republican U.S. Senator Capito says she is encouraged infrastructure talks continued
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2021 03:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 03:57 IST
Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that she was encouraged that negotiations on a bill to revitalize U.S. infrastructure had continued, her office said.
Capito would brief other members of the Republican negotiating team and talk to Biden on Friday, her office said.
