Catholic Church must take responsibility for residential school role - Canada PM Trudeau
The Catholic Church must take responsibility for its role running so-called residential schools for indigenous children in Canada after the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former school, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
"As a Catholic I am deeply disappointed by the position the Catholic Church has taken now and over the past many years," Trudeau told reporters. "We expect the Church to step up and take responsibility for its role in this."
