Ireland says final global tax deal must meet needs of small countries

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland's finance minister said any final deal on reforming global corporation tax rules must meet the needs of both small and large countries, noting the backing by some of the world's richest nations for a minimum rate of at least 15%.

"It is in everyone's interest to achieve a sustainable, ambitious and equitable agreement on the international tax architecture," Paschal Donohoe, who has expressed reservations about how a deal could damage the draw of Ireland's low 12.5% rate, said on Twitter.

"I look forward now to engaging in the discussions at OECD. There are 139 countries at the table, and any agreement will have to meet the needs of small and large countries, developed and developing."

