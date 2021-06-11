Mamata, Mukul reach Trinamool Bhavan; likely to hold discussions
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP national vice president Mukul Roy have both reached the Trinamool Congress headquarters here and are likely to hold discussions amid speculations of the saffron party leader's possible return to the ruling party in the state.
Other senior party leaders, including minister Subrata Mukherjee, were also present at the Trinamool Bhavan off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass here.
Roy, the former second-in-command of the TMC who joined the saffron party in November 2017, has been distancing himself from the BJP for the last several days.
