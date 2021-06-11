AAP misleading people over 'Fateh' kits: Punjab minister

Left Menu

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of misleading people over the issue of Fateh kits and alleged that the partys government in Delhi bought oximeters at exorbitant rates.The Aam Aadmi Party AAP had on Tuesday wrote to the Punjab Lokpal, seeking a probe into alleged irregularities in the purchase of the medical kits for coronavirus patients by the state government. How could the Delhi government purchase same oximeter from various firms at different prices, he asked.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of misleading people over the issue of “Fateh” kits and alleged that the party’s government in Delhi bought oximeters at exorbitant rates.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Tuesday wrote to the Punjab Lokpal, seeking a probe into alleged irregularities in the purchase of the medical kits for coronavirus patients by the state government. Lashing out at AAP leaders, Sidhu said before pointing fingers at the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, they should go for self-analysis on what they did in Delhi, where ''thousands of people died on roads due to lack of treatment and screaming for oxygen and bed availability in hospitals''.

“The AAP's Delhi government purchased pulse oximeter at exorbitant prices on May 5,” the minister alleged in a statement.

He alleged that the Delhi government gave purchase orders to four companies at different rates. How could the Delhi government purchase same oximeter from various firms at different prices, he asked. “On the other hand, the Punjab government has been providing the Fateh kit to patients at very low price of Rs 883, which included 19 items such as a digital thermometer, steamer, pulse oximeter, hand sanitizer (500 ml), facemasks and all essential medicines,” he said. He claimed the Punjab government purchases were made in a transparent and impartial manner. The bulk purchase of any item is always based on wholesale prices ''but the Arvind Kejriwal government had looted public exchequer by taking the adverse and suspicious route to give undue favour to these firms with the connivance of big suppliers'', he said.

