Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ahmedabad on June 14: AAP

The Kejriwal-led party had fielded candidates across all the local bodies such as municipal corporations, municipalities, district and taluka panchayats.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 22:24 IST
Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ahmedabad on June 14: AAP
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ahmedabad on Monday to inaugurate the state office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a party spokesperson said on Saturday.

The AAP national convener was invited by the state AAP unit to visit Ahmedabad to inaugurate the party's office located in the city's Navrangpura locality, and he has consented to it, said party's state spokesperson Tuli Banerjee.

''A detailed itinerary of Kejriwal's visit will be issued on Sunday,'' Banerjee added. This will be Kejriwal's second visit to Gujarat this year. He lad last visited Surat in February after the AAP's encouraging performance in the city's municipal corporation elections wherein it emerged as the main opposition to the ruling BJP.

The AAP is aiming to contest the December 2022 Assembly elections in the BJP ruled Gujarat and trying to become an alternative to the Congress, which is beset by desertions and defeat in the local body polls held in February this year.

In its debut performance, the AAP won 27 seats in the 120-member Surat Municipal Corporation. The Kejriwal-led party had fielded candidates across all the local bodies such as municipal corporations, municipalities, district and taluka panchayats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
2
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021