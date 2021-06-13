Left Menu

Violent protests over police abuses continue in Tunisian capital

The police officers involved in the incident were arrested, and the prime minister said the incident was shocking and unacceptable. Protests in Sejoumi broke out on Tuesday after a man arrested by police on suspicion of dealing drugs died in custody.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 13-06-2021 05:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 05:48 IST
Violent protests over police abuses continue in Tunisian capital
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Violent protests erupted in the streets of Tunisia's capital again on Saturday night, adding to the pressure on Prime Minister's Hichem Mechichi's government to crack down on police abuses. The clashes occurred in the Sejoumi neighbourhood of Tunis and followed protests earlier in the day in the center of the city during which protesters threw chairs and stones at the police who responded by kicking and hitting them with sticks.

The release of a video this week of police stripping and beating a young man triggered widespread anger in the country and raised doubts about the credibility of police reforms undertaken after the 2011 revolution. The police officers involved in the incident were arrested, and the prime minister said the incident was shocking and unacceptable.

Protests in Sejoumi broke out on Tuesday after a man arrested by police on suspicion of dealing drugs died in custody. The family accused the police of beating him to death. Tunisia's interior ministry has denied the allegation. Human rights activists said police abuses have threatened to undermine the democratic gains made since the overthrow of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali's repressive regime a decade ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021