Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 15:46 IST
Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of the Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand assembly, Indira Hridayesh, and said she leaves behind a legacy of public service.

In her condolence message, Gandhi said Hridayesh served the Congress party till her last breath.

She leaves behind a legacy of public service as an MLA, MLC, minister and leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand, the Congress chief said, adding that ''above all, she was a dedicated lifelong Congressperson''.

''She was particularly popular amongst her colleagues for her knowledge of legislative processes and procedure as also her performance as an able administrator. Her contribution to the Congress party will be treasured and cherished by all,'' Gandhi said.

Hridayesh passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in New Delhi on Sunday.

The 80-year-old senior Congress died at the Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi where she had gone to attend a party meeting, Pradesh Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said quoting her son Sumit Hridayesh.

Hridayesh was a Congress MLA from Haldwani and one of the seniormost Congress leaders from the state.

She had tested positive for COVID-19 in April this year and had undergone a heart surgery after her recovery.

