Chirag Paswan lacks experience, made big blunder in Bihar elections: LJP MP

After Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president, party MP Chaudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser on Tuesday said that late Ram Vilas Paswan's son lacks experience and made a big blunder in Bihar elections. The LJP MP further remarked that Chirag Paswan was unable to grasp the pulse of Bihar politics and the party had to pay the price of his big mistake in the last state assembly polls.

Kaiser reached Patna from Delhi after protests erupted in the Bihar following the development. Briefing mediapersons, Chaudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser said, "Chirag made a big blunder in Bihar elections. While remaining in NDA he worked against the JDU, which is a part of the BJP led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. That is why we decided to change the leadership. Chirag lacks experience so we supported Pashupati Kumar Paras."

Asserting that there is no rift within the party, Kaiser said, "Chirag was unable to catch the pulse of Bihar's politics and made a big mistake, for which he and the entire party had to bear the brunt. Our best wishes are with Chirag Paswan so that he is able to move forward after dealing with this situation and become a big leader. There is no rift in LJP." Asked about whether it is JDU leader Lalan Singh, a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar behind the rift in LJP, Kaiser said, "There is no rift in the party at the behest of Lalan Singh. We met Lalan Singh at Veena Singh's house. We want Chirag Paswan to be with us. Who will be the next president of LJP will be decided in the meeting of the National Executive."

Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president after an emergency meeting of LJP national working committee. The decision was taken at a meeting of five LJP MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi.

Notably, within a year of the demise of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan, son Chirag is facing opposition from within the party. "I tried but failed to keep this party intact which was made by my father and my family. Party is like a mother and the mother should not be cheated. In a democracy, the public is paramount. I thank the people who have kept faith in the party," tweeted Chirag Paswan in Hindi.

"Those who are protesting against Pashupati Kumar Paras are bad elements who had entered the party after Ram Vilas Paswan's death. They will be removed soon. I am not calling Chirag Paswan a bad element," said Shravan Kumar, LJP leader Supporters of Chirag Paswan smeared black ink on the posters of five LJP MLAs outside the party's office in Patna.

Meanwhile, LJP has decided to remove all five MPs from the party after a national executive meeting was held on Tuesday. "A national executive meeting was held. We decided to remove all the five MPs from the party. There is a process of doing things at a party. This will be called a betrayal," LJP leader Raju Tiwari said.

The National Executive Committee has unanimously decided to remove Pashupati Kumar Paras MP, Beena Devi MP, Chaudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser MP, Chandan Singh MP and Prince Raj MP from the primary membership of Lok Janshakti Party with immediate effect. The National President of LJP Chirag Paswan is authorised to take all decisions in the coming assembly elections on behalf of the party," reads LJP resolution. LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras has been notified as the new parliamentary leader of the party in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Earlier, five LJP MPs had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him regarding the removal of party chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader. Paras had said that the step has been taken to save the party.

"There are six MPs in our party. It was the desire of five MPs to save our party. So, I have not broken the party. I have saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as the party's national president. I have no objection against him," Paras had said. Paras is currently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

"LJP MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and handed over a letter to him about new developments in the party. They requested him to consider Pashupati Kumar Paras as the new leader of the LJP in Lok Sabha," the party sources informed. Party sources added that LJP MPs are not happy with the working style of Chirag Paswan after the demise of his father, the former Union Minister and patron of LJP Ram Vilas Paswan.

LJP is currently a part of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. Notably, LJP had fielded candidates against Janata Dal United (JDU), which is also a part of NDA in the Bihar elections last year. However, LJP did not manage to open its account in the elections.

LJP was formed by the late Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics passed away in October 2020. (ANI)

