Two TDP leaders killed in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

Two TDP leaders were killed on Thursday morning while going to farm fields Pesaravai village of Gadivemula mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, informed the police.

ANI | Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 10:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Gadivemula Sub Inspector Sridhar told ANI that two TDP leaders, Pratap Reddy and Nageswar Reddy were hit by a vehicle this morning and died on the spot. Gadivemula Police rushed to the village immediately after knowing the matter.

When asked about the reports that the deceased were attacked with sickles, the sub inspector said that the clues team has to reach the spot yet to ascertain how they were killed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

