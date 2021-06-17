Maha leaders extend birthday wishes to Guv Koshyari

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Raj Bhavan here on Thursday to extend his greetings to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the latter's 79th birthday. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis also paid Koshyari a visit and wished him on the occasion.

As per a release issued by the Raj Bhavan, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Governor over the phone to extend birthday greetings.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Mishra, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Teerath Singh Rawat also wished Koshyari on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wished Koshyari and urged him to give a gift to the state by clearing the names of 12 members for appointment to the legislative council from the Governor's quota. In November last year, the MVA government, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, had recommended 12 names for appointment to the legislative council, which are yet to be cleared by the Governor.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council has a total of 78 members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)