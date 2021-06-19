Rahul Gandhi comes across as a fine person, says Deve Gowda

Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:45 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@H_D_Devegowda)
Former Prime Minister and JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda joined many others to wish Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 51st birthday on Saturday.

''Rahul Gandhi has always come across as a fine person, deeply committed to a humane and inclusive society. It is his birthday today. I wish him well, and sincerely pray that his view of the world and his compassion defeat the narrowness that surrounds us,'' Gowda tweeted.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too greeted Gandhi.

''A very happy birthday to former INC President Shri Rahul Gandhi. I wish him good health and long life. His vision for the people of our country and commitment to the ideals of our Constitution has always inspired the Congressmen,'' Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Congress State chief D K Shivakumar too wished Gandhi saying may he continue to be the voice of the common people standing with them in times of adversity and fighting for their rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

