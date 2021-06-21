Swedish PM Lofven loses no-confidence vote in parliament
Swedish center-left Prime Minister Stefan Lofven lost a vote of no confidence in parliament on Monday, becoming the country's first-ever premier to be forced out in this way.
He has one week to either resign, a move that hands the Riksdag speaker the job of finding a prime minister that is supported by the current parliament or calls a snap election.
