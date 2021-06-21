Sweden's prime minister loses confidence vote
Stefan Lofven, Swedens Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, lost a no-confidence vote Monday, making him the first Swedish government leader ever to lose such a motion.The vote was initiated Tuesday by the small Left Party, an ally of the minority government that is not in the two-party center-left coalition.
Stefan Lofven, Sweden's Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, lost a no-confidence vote Monday, making him the first Swedish government leader ever to lose such a motion.
The vote was initiated Tuesday by the small Left Party, an ally of the minority government that is not in the two-party center-left coalition. It is unclear what will happen next in Sweden. Lofven said Thursday he wanted to wait the outcome of no-confidence vote and then “think through what is best for Sweden.” The prime minister said he has two options: calling a snap election or become the head of a caretaker government.
He has one week to decide what to do.
