Iran's president-elect says he won't negotiate over missiles

Iran's president-elect says he's not willing to negotiate over Tehran's ballistic missile program, nor its support of regional militias.

Ebrahim Raisi made the comment at a news conference Monday after winning Iran's election Friday in a landslide.

The U.S., now hoping to get Iran back into its 2015 nuclear deal, had hoped to negotiate over other issues as well.

