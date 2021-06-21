Left Menu

Cong to launch agitation against inflation, rising fuel prices; Sonia Gandhi to chair crucial meeting on June 24

Congress will launch an agitation against inflation and rising fuel prices, sources said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 18:52 IST
Cong to launch agitation against inflation, rising fuel prices; Sonia Gandhi to chair crucial meeting on June 24
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Siddharth Sharma Congress will launch an agitation against inflation and rising fuel prices, sources said on Monday.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of general secretaries and state in-charges of the party on June 24. According to the sources, the Congress party is preparing to hit the streets against the issue of inflation.

To corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the top leaders of Congress are likely to make a strategy in the meeting to agitate against the rising fuel prices and inflation. The meeting will be held via video conferencing and start at 10 am. Recently, Congress held a nationwide demonstration against the high prices of petrol and diesel.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. In this scenario, Congress is once again preparing for another demonstration. Besides the agitation, discussions will be held on the political situations and the upcoming assembly elections in various states, the sources added.

Congress has started a survey regarding COVID infection which is also likely to be discussed in the meeting. On June 13, the Congress party had announced that it will launch a nationwide 'Outreach Campaign' in a bid to provide relief to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and to collect data about the same. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021