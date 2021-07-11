J P Nadda's Goa visit cancelled
BJP national president J P Nadda's two-day visit to Goa has been cancelled as he has other engagements in Delhi, state party head Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Sunday.
Nadda was supposed to visit Goa on Monday and Tuesday to hold meetings with different wings of the party in the wake of the state Assembly polls due next year, the state party chief earlier said.
