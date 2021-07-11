If high command asks someone else to be CM, it will be so: Bhupesh Baghel after meeting Congress leaders

Left Menu

If the Congress high command asks someone else to step in as Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, it will be so, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday, after attending a meeting with the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 15:51 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaking to reporters after the meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Archana Prasad If the Congress high command asks someone else to step in as Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, it will be so, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday, after attending a meeting with the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Amid speculation about the agreement to be the Chief Minister of the state just for two and a half years, Baghel said, "The high command instructed me to take the oath (as Chief Minister), so I took the oath. When they will say someone else will be the Chief Minister, then it will be so. Such agreements happen in a coalition government." While speaking to reporters after a meeting at 10 Janpath, he also said that he was ready to take up responsibilities for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh that are coming up next year.

He said, "Congress has a three-fourth majority in Chhattisgarh. I met (Congress General Secretary) Priyanka Gandhi ji; now meeting (senior leader) PL Punia ji. If the high command gives me any responsibility for upcoming elections in UP, I will do it." Chattisgarh Congress in-charge Punia, meanwhile, told ANI that there is no such formula of changing Chief Ministers after a few years.

"As Bhupesh Baghel ji also cleared these things, there is no such understanding or any formula. There no point in such a formula as the Congress party has a three-fourth majority in Chhattisgarh. Such an agreement happens in coalition governments. Chhattisgarh is running with a three-fourth majority government," he said. Baghel met Priyanka Gandhi at her residence for more than an hour. Senior party leader Pawan Bansal was also present. Baghel met Chattisgarh state in charge PL Punia after meeting Priyanka Gandhi. He is likely to meet General Secretary KC Venugopal as well. (ANI)

