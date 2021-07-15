Left Menu

Huge demand for skilling, re-skilling, up-skilling due to fast changing technology: PM

Emphasising on the importance of skill development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of people needs to be expedited as there is going to be a huge demand for this due to fast-changing technology.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 11:19 IST
Huge demand for skilling, re-skilling, up-skilling due to fast changing technology: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Emphasizing the importance of skill development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling of people need to be expedited as there is going to be a huge demand for this due to fast-changing technology. He said that the skill development of the new generation is a national need and is the foundation of Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

Speaking on the occasion of the World Youth Skill Day, he also called for giving momentum to the Skill India Mission by capitalizing on the gains of the last six years. ''Learning should not stop with earning. Only a skilled person will grow in today's world. This applies to both people and countries,'' Modi said while exhorting the stakeholders to continuously skill, re-skill, and up-skill. ''This needs to be expedited as there is going to be a huge demand for re-skilling due to fast-changing technology,'' he said. He added that India providing smart and skilled manpower solutions to the world should be at the core of our strategy of skilling youth. The Prime Minister said that more than 1.25 crore young persons have been trained under Pradhanmantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna.

He said that the skilled workforce has helped India in fighting an effective battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, talking about 'Going Online As Leaders' (GOAL), he said it is helping the tribal population with areas like art and culture.

"In the coming days, we need to make such campaigns more widespread and make ourselves and the country Aatmanirbhar through skilling'', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021