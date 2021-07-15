Left Menu

France's Le Drian: failure to form Lebanese government is 'terrible incident'

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday the failure to form a new Lebanese government was a terrible incident as he criticised the country's entire political class. ...it is only logical that the prime minister draws his conclusions, "Le Drian told reporters at the United Nations in New York. "It is yet another terrible incident...

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday the failure to form a new Lebanese government was a terrible incident as he criticised the country's entire political class. "My understanding is that acting Prime Minister by interim Hariri ... had proposed a government to President Aoun ... who rejected it. ...it is only logical that the prime minister draws his conclusions, "Le Drian told reporters at the United Nations in New York.

"It is yet another terrible incident... There is a total inability of the Lebanese leaders to find a solution to the crisis that they have created," he added. Earlier on Thursday, Lebanese politician Saad al-Hariri abandoned his effort to form a new government, dimming hopes of a cabinet being agreed any time soon to start rescuing the country from financial meltdown.

