Only Congress under Captain can give 'sense of security' that Punjab demands: Harish Rawat

Amid heightened political buzz about possible organisational changes in the Punjab Congress, AICC General Secretary on Friday said that Amarinder Singh will remain the chief ministerial face of the party for the upcoming Assembly elections since his governance has earned praise from people of the state and also because "Punjabis don't want to experiment with their political leadership." Talking to ANI the Congress leader in-charge of Punjab claimed that people in the state have found that whenever they sided with the Akalis, it resulted in "disorder" for them.

"The sense of security that people of Punjab demand has been given only by the Congress party. People praise Captain Amarinder Singh for peace in the state and they don't want to experiment. Whenever they sided with Akalis, disorder ensued," Rawat said. Talking about the mediation efforts by Congress to resolve infighting in its Punjab unit, Rawat said, "I have submitted my note. I believe the Congress president will take her time and come to a decision soon."

Advertisement

On being asked if Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was unhappy with some decisions recommended by him, Rawar said, "If there is any communication gap, I am here to take care of it." Earlier today, Rawat met Sonia Gandhi and submitted his report regarding proposed changes in Punjab Congress. Party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was also present during the meeting. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had last week met Sonia Gandhi last week.

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month where Sidhu openly rebelled against the state government by criticizing the electricity crisis in the state. Congress leadership has been making efforts to find a solution to the rift ahead of assembly polls earlier next year. On Thursday Rawat had said that Congress has finally figured out a formula to give recognition and make peace among all major players in its Punjab unit stating that Amarinder Singh will continue to remain captain of the team and will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the party.

"Captain Amarinder Singh has been our CM for the last four-and-a-half years and we will go to the elections with his leadership. Captain (Amarinder Singh) and Sidhu (Navjot Singh) will work together," Rawat had said. When asked if Sidhu would be appointed as Punjab Congress chief, Rawat said, "A formula has been made around this. We have also made formula for the Working Presidents."

The party leadership had conducted several meetings with state leaders to understand the issues and find a middle ground. Recently, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also assumed the role of a mediator and facilitated a meeting between Sidhu and party leader Rahul Gandhi. According to sources, Congress is all set to announce Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new Chief of Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) on Friday.

"Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working Presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," said sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)