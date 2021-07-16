Left Menu

Congress needs fearless people, not those who believe in RSS ideology, says Rahul Gandhi

Launching a veiled attack on the Congress leaders who switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the party does not need those who believe in RSS ideology and fear the BJP.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:50 IST
Congress needs fearless people, not those who believe in RSS ideology, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Launching a veiled attack on the Congress leaders who switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the party does not need those who believe in RSS ideology and fear the BJP. Rahul Gandhi was attending a meeting of Congress' social media cell on Friday. He welcomed the newly recruited volunteers of the party's social media unit.

Speaking at the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, "There are many fearless people, who are not in Congress. They should be brought in and the Congressmen who are afraid of BJP should be shown the exit door. We do not need those who believe in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology. We need fearless people." The Congress leader's remarks were believed to be a veiling attack on the party leaders who joined the BJP.

Notably, Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined the Bharatiya Janata Party last month. Prasada's departure has been a fresh blow to the Congress party after the heavyweight leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in March 2020.

Prasada has joined the BJP ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls early next year and his decision is being seen as a jolt to the Congress which was trying to revive itself in the crucial state under the guidance of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021