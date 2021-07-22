Electricity Amendment Bill will eventually take away rights of states: AAP's Bhagwant Mann

The AAP's Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Thursday alleged that the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2021, set to be introduced in Parliament, will take away the rights of the state governments which is dangerous for India's federal structure.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021 seeks to de-license power distribution to reduce entry barriers for private players for creating competition in the segment, which would ultimately enable consumers to choose from multiple service providers. At a press conference, Mann alleged that if this Bill is passed in Parliament, electricity will no longer be a right of the states and subsidy to farmers will end.

''The Union government is now snatching electricity rights from states and subsidy to farmers will end. It is looting the rights of states which is dangerous for India's federal structure.

''The (Narendra) Modi government is conspiring to make farming ultra-expensive so that farmers surrender their lands to capitalists,'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP alleged.

He accused the BJP government of being insensitive towards the farmers.

''After the three black farm laws, the Modi government is now adding to the injury of the farmers by introducing the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2021 which will eventually take away the rights of the state'', Mann claimed.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday had said his party will oppose the Bill in Parliament, alleging that it has been brought to benefit a few private companies.

