Cong trying to hide its non-performance by state unit revamp: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday took a swipe at Navjot Singh Sidhu's appointment as the PCC chief, saying the Congress high command is trying to hide its government's “non-performance” by bringing about a change in its state unit.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the Congress has already accepted that its government had ''failed'' Punjabis “miserably.” “It is a fact that Congress legislators had told the party high command that they would not be able to enter villages because the state government had not fulfilled any of the promises made to the people,” he claimed in a statement. “The high command admitted this failure by handing over an eighteen point to-do list to the chief minister. It simultaneously appointed Navjot Sidhu as the Punjab Pradesh Congress president to shift the blame for the party's non-performance on Amarinder,” the SAD leader said. Asserting that such “cheap” political moves would not work with Punjabis, Cheema said Sidhu was part and parcel of the “non-performing” of the Congress government.

“Sidhu was a minister in the government for half of its term. He should first admit his failure to do anything for the welfare of the people,” he said. Cheema said Sidhu should simultaneously tell Punjabis when they would get Rs 85,000 crore farm loan waiver as promised by his government and party.

He should also disclose when the promised 25 lakh jobs would be given to youth, give a timeline for eradication of the drug menace, tell industry when they would get power at Rs five per unit and when the demands of state government employees would be accepted, said Cheema. Sidhu will formally take over as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee along with four working presidents in Chandigarh on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)