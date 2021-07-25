AAP stages protest, alleges corruption in MCDs

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged corruption in the BJP-led municipal corporations in Delhi and staged a protest in the Rohtas Nagar assembly constituency.

AAP members during their Halla Bol protest also attacked the BJP, which is the ruling party at the Centre, over rising inflation in the country.

During the protest, a bullock cart yatra was planned but the Delhi police stopped it, party members claimed. No confirmation was received from the Delhi police.

