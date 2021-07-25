Left Menu

AAP stages protest, alleges corruption in MCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 21:12 IST
AAP stages protest, alleges corruption in MCDs
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged corruption in the BJP-led municipal corporations in Delhi and staged a protest in the Rohtas Nagar assembly constituency.

AAP members during their Halla Bol protest also attacked the BJP, which is the ruling party at the Centre, over rising inflation in the country.

During the protest, a bullock cart yatra was planned but the Delhi police stopped it, party members claimed. No confirmation was received from the Delhi police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021